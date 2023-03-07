Steve Irwin’s Kids Are Following in His Footsteps! Meet the Late Star’s Children Bindi and Robert

It’s been more than 15 years since Steve Irwin tragically died at age 44 in September 2006, but his kids, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, are going above and beyond to ensure the Crocodile Hunter star’s legacy lives on forever. The late wildlife expert’s children have followed in their dad’s footsteps and have become dedicated conservationists and zookeepers.

“I sure hope dad would be proud,” Bindi told People in December 2018. “We really do try every day to make him proud. I hope that somewhere he’s out there going, ‘Yes! You did good!'” Even Bindi’s younger brother couldn’t agree more. “No matter where we go, or what we do, we’ll always come back here,” Robert gushed. “This is our passion. It’s a part of us and Australia Zoo will always be home.”

Despite being more than a decade since they last saw their dad, the brother-sister duo continue to spread his message — along with their mom and Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin — through their conservation nonprofit Wildlife Warriors. Terri has also expanded the Australia Zoo, which has been owned by the Irwins ever since Steve’s parents opened the place in 1970.

In November 2018, Terri opened up about missing her late husband — to whom she was married for 14 years. “I always wish Steve was here, but I do feel he’s watching over us,” she shared with Closer. “I have two awesome kids. They’re so passionate about carrying on Steve’s conservation work, I can’t imagine them doing anything else.”

And now, Steve’s legacy will continue as his family expands. Not only has Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, been working at the Australia Zoo long before they wed in March 2020, but the couple welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum announced her pregnancy via Instagram in August 2020.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote alongside a pic of the pair holding up a baby-sized khaki uniform. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

When Bindi and Chandler — who started dating in 2015 — welcomed their baby girl seven months later in March 2021, the former Bindi’s Bootcamp host revealed her late father inspired her daughter’s middle monikers.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi penned on social media. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl.”

To learn more about Bindi and Robert, keep scrolling.