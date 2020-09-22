Mom to be Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, “can’t wait” for their first child to bless their lives. The beloved Australian TV personality and her conservationist spouse announced they are expecting a daughter in a sweet update on her pregnancy.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” the 22-year-old captioned an Instagram post on September 22. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Instagram/BindiIrwin

Alongside her adorable caption, Bindi shared a photo of the expecting couple posing next to a large reptile. The longtime lovebirds cuddled up to the tortoise as Chandler, 23, held a sonogram photo of their baby-to-be. The pair also decorated the photo shoot area with an assortment of pink and red flowers.

Fans of the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star flooded her post with heartwarming comments, but it was Chandler’s message that garnered a ton of attention. The soon-to-be dad shared his excitement for their new chapter, writing, “I love you and our daughter more than anything.” Bindi’s younger brother, Robert Irwin, also left a loving note. “I can’t wait to meet my niece!” the wildlife photographer, 16, marveled.

The Bindi, the Jungle Girl alum and her handsome hubby announced they were expecting their first child in August. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she penned next to a pic of the pair holding up a baby shirt. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Following the news, a source close to the duo — who tied the knot in July 2020 — revealed Bindi and Chandler couldn’t be more “excited about starting a family.” However, they aren’t the only ones looking forward to their little tot’s arrival.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Her mom, Terri Irwin, is “ecstatic” about her daughter’s pregnancy, the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. In fact, the source said Terri, 56, “is already planning on being a doting grandma.”

Despite all the joy surrounding this special milestone in their lives, the moment is “very bittersweet” as Bindi wishes her beloved father, Steve Irwin, was around to watch her become a mom. “Steve would have been the best grandpa ever,” the source said of the late ” Crocodile Hunter,” who died in 2006.

Like Bindi and Chandler, we can’t wait for the day when they become a mom and dad.