Bindi Irwin made sure her daughter‘s name had a special significance when considering the moniker for her first child. The Australian TV personality welcomed her newborn daughter, Grace Warrior, on March 25, and your heart is going to melt when you find out the meaning behind the tot’s name.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi explained via Instagram on Friday morning. “Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi, 22, revealed the little one’s sweet moniker when she announced her arrival into the world via Instagram. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star said there “are no words to describe the infinite amount of love” she and her husband, Chandler Powell, feel for their “sweet” baby girl.

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell,” Bindi penned alongside a photo of the trio. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Bindi and Chandler, 24, are officially a family of three, and the exciting milestone comes seven months after the duo revealed the news of their first pregnancy in August 2020. Alongside a pic of the happy couple holding a baby-sized Australia Zoo khaki uniform, Bindi and Chandler revealed they were expecting.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi gushed. “It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.” Though the doting mama noted she was “still” in her “first trimester” at the time, she wanted her fans “to be a part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/Instagram

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us,” she continued. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart. Love and light.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Bindi and Chandler — who married in March 2020 — gave plenty of updates on how their baby girl was going. Just one month before their tot arrived, the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum marveled over the experience of becoming a mom.

“Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive. It means the world to us,” she wrote on Instagram in late January. “Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful.”

Bindi’s late dad, Steve Irwin, would be so proud!