Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/ Instagram

Lovebirds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are on a roll. They’re now expecting their first kid together after meeting for the first time in November 2013 and later getting married in March 2020. In fact, the duo are so excited to become parents, they already got their little bundle of joy a baby-sized shirt from their zoo.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Bindi captioned an Instagram post of her and her hubby on August 11. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

In the post, Bindi noted she’s still in the “first trimester” of her pregnancy and Chandler, who also announced the great news on his Instagram account, said he’s happy to become a dad. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin,” he said. “Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Bindi and Chandler’s pregnancy news comes a few months after they tied the knot in a “small” wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo gardens. But even though it was a momentous occasion, they couldn’t invite everyone on their guest list because their nuptials took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” the late Steve Irwin‘s daughter explained on Instagram at the time. “Right now, we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

Although it wasn’t what they’d hoped, the couple still had an amazing time at their wedding. Bindi said her mom, Terri Irwin, helped her get ready and her brother, Robert Irwin, walked her down the aisle. But the best part of the ceremony was when she and Chandler “lit a candle” in her father’s memory.

“We shared tears and smiles and love,” Bindi gushed. “Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”

The Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove star also credits her late dad for helping her find the guy of her dreams. “You know, Dad was so kind where he always said you had to follow your heart and do what you love and I think that that’s really wonderful,” she gushed to Closer Weekly.

Scroll below to see Bindi and Chandler’s relationship timeline!