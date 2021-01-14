Happily ever after! Bindi Irwin married husband Chandler Powell in 2020, and they are currently expecting baby No. 1 together. The newlyweds actually have a lot of history between them — keep reading to see how they met and get more info on their romance!

Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 24, met in November 2013 while the Florida native was on a trip to Australia to compete in a national wakeboarding competition. He visited the Australia Zoo while he had some free time, and Bindi happened to be giving the tours that day.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“I’m like, ‘Wow, she is amazing,’” Chandler told People about his first impression of the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star. They “hit it off right away” and stayed in touch when the wakeboarder returned to his hometown of Orlando.

Funny enough, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin documented their first meeting via Instagram. “Legendary wakeboarder Chandler Powell and his beautiful family came into @AustraliaZoo yesterday. Wonderful Wildlife Warriors!” she wrote at the time.

In 2015, the two took their romance public after staying in touch through writing letters and phone calls. That same year, Chandler flew out to Los Angeles to support Bindi while she competed — and won — on Dancing With the Stars.

The following year, Bindi opened up about the difficulties of their long-distant love. “Dropping you off at the airport and waving goodbye, it never gets easier,” she expressed via Instagram. “Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months. I’ve known you since you were 16 and every day, from the very first day I met you, you’ve been my sunshine.”

Their relationship took a huge step forward in 2018 when Chandler moved to Queensland, Australia, to live with the Irwins and work at the zoo. He popped the question in July 2019 on Bindi’s 21st birthday.

“She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo,” he wrote on Instagram to announce their engagement. “I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The feeling is definitely mutual, and Bindi gushed that Chandler has a few qualities that mirror her late father, who died in 2006. “He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength,” Bindi said about her man during an interview with People after Chandler popped the question. “Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

The young couple got hitched on March 25, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi gushed on Instagram. “This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos … Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.”

Their adorable family is getting even bigger because they announced in August 2020 that Bindi is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl due around March 2021.

Needless to say, Bindi and Chandler prove true love exists!