Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bindi Irwin couldn’t have all of her friends and family at her March 25th wedding to Chandler Powell. In a new interview, she opened up about all of the changes she had to make a couple of weeks before she was set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend.

“We had been planning for almost a year,” Bindi told People on Wednesday, April 1. “But as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe.”

The last thing Bindi, 21, and Chandler, 23, wanted to do was put everyone in danger. That’s why they decided to have a small wedding ceremony with only Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, her younger brother, Robert Irwin, her late father’s best friend Wes Mannion and “lots of animals.”

“It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one,” the Australian TV personality said. “We thought about postponing because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'”

Even though their nuptials didn’t go as planned, the Bindi, the Jungle Girl star admitted it was still a “perfect” day.

“The first time I saw Bindi in that dress was the most beautiful sight in the world,” Chandler recalled about his bride walking down the aisle. “I immediately teared up. Nothing has ever felt more right than that moment in time.” Aww!

“These last few days have been amazing reflecting on our whirlwind of a day and also looking forward to the future. My dad would be so happy,” Bindi added.

Here’s to the newlywed couple! We wish them a lifestyle of happiness.

