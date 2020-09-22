Bindi Irwin may have announced she was expecting her first child very early into her pregnancy, but the Australian conservationist and zoo operator’s due date is quickly approaching. In fact, she’s expected to welcome her little one with husband Chandler Powell around March of 2021.

Bindi and Chandler revealed they were officially becoming parents in early August. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you,” the mom to be captioned a photo of the couple holding up a baby shirt.

Newscom/Mega Agency

Although Bindi noted she was “still” in her “first trimester” at the time of her announcement, she wanted to reveal the news as early as possible so their fans could “be a part of our journey” from the very beginning.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us,” Bindi sweetly gushed. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart. Love and light.”

The following month in September, the Bindi, the Jungle Girl alum and Chandler — who tied the knot in July 2020 — gave fans an update on their little bundle of joy. The soon to be parents announced they are expecting a daughter.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” she penned via Instagram on September 22. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/ Instagram

They might still have a little bit of time before they become a family of three, but Bindi and her handsome hubby have been doing everything they can to prepare for their beloved child. When they have downtime, the duo have been “[reading] up on what to expect during the pregnancy,” a source told Closer Weekly in August, noting they already “have a ton of books on child-rearing.”

With all their preparation, there’s no doubt Bindi and Chandler are “going to be amazing parents,” the insider shared. Even though they “didn’t expect” to have a kid this early into their marriage, they’re “happy” about becoming parents. “[They are] excited about starting a family,” the source dished.

We can’t wait for Bindi and Chandler’s child to arrive!