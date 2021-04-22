In case you didn’t know, Bindi Irwin is a complete natural when it comes to being a mom. The Australian TV personality and conservationist has been letting fans follow along on her journey through motherhood by sharing updates on her newborn daughter, Grace, as well as the cutest photos of her baby girl.

In mid-April, Bindi uploaded an adorable video while holding her little bundle of joy in her arms. “Your dad and I love you beyond description,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star gushed. “Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives.”

Bindi, who shares her first child with husband Chandler Powell, announced the news of Grace’s arrival via Instagram on March 25, which also happened to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Alongside a photo of the longtime lovebirds smiling down at their precious baby, Bindi said she was “celebrating the two loves of [her] life.”

“Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell,” she penned. “Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

In the birth announcement, the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum also revealed the inspiration behind the little one’s moniker. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” she explained, adding her daughter’s middle name, Warrior Irwin, is a tribute to her late dad, Steve Irwin, and “his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Chandler also fawned over the arrival of baby Grace, sharing a lengthy message alongside the same snapshot of the family of three. “After waiting for you to arrive for the last nine months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” the doting dad sweetly wrote. “You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Now that Grace is finally here, Bindi and Chandler have been relishing their roles as mom and dad. In early April, Bindi uploaded pics of the trio posing outdoors in honor of Grace’s two-week birthday. “Cherishing every moment together,” she penned. Days earlier, Chandler posted a snap of them smiling with their baby. “My two beautiful girls make every day perfect,” he proclaimed.

To see the cute photos Bindi and Chandler have shared of their daughter, keep scrolling!