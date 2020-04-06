Mom of four Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant! Alec Baldwin‘s beloved wife revealed she’s expecting the couple’s fifth child after suffering two miscarriages in the last year. The yoga guru shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, April 6.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the 36-year-old gushed alongside a video of her lying down at the doctor’s office. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

In the sweet clip, the brunette beauty’s little baby bump could be seen peeking out from underneath her gray T-shirt as she listened to her baby’s heartbeat. It’s no surprise Hilaria was overly sentimental about the good news regarding her pregnancy considering she’s suffered two miscarriages since April 2019.

In the comments section of her post, fans couldn’t help but flood Hilaria with the sweetest and most encouraging messages. “I’m crying happy tears … soooo happy for you,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “Wonderful news! Congratulations!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I had a feeling about this! So, so, so happy for you, Alec and the Baldwinitos!!!”

The Living Clearly Method author — who shares kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, with the Saturday Night Live star, 62— opened up about her first-ever miscarriage in April 2019. At the time, Hilaria believed she was “most likely” losing her baby because although the “embryo [had] a heartbeat,” she said “chances are very, very small that this [was] a viable pregnancy.”

When the doting mom found out she was pregnant again in September 2019, Hilaria was absolutely heartbroken when their doctor informed the longtime pair that she miscarried their child two months later in November.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at four months,” she wrote in the heartbreaking post. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our four healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Although sharing personal details with millions of people can be scary, Hilaria has always kept it real. In a candid Instagram post from October 2019, she explained why she isn’t afraid to be honest about the not-so-pretty moments in her life as a wife and mom.

“Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” the actress bravely shared. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”

We wish Hilaria the best throughout her pregnancy!