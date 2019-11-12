Our heart goes out to her. Hilaria Baldwin shared some devastating news with her Instagram followers on Monday, November 11, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage at four months along. The star was expecting her fifth child with her husband, Alec Baldwin, and she said they found out their bundle of joy passed away during their doctor visit this afternoon.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies —and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” Hilaria, 35, wrote alongside a video of herself cuddling with their six-year-old daughter, Carmen.

Shutterstock

“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now … I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear,” Hilaria concluded.

Several people were showing support to the couple in the comment section, including Alec’s niece Hailey Bieber. “I’m so sorry. Love you guys,” the model wrote while sharing her condolences. “Sending love your way,” another fan replied.

“I’ve been following your account for a while and I admire your transparency — even as it appears to be difficult at times. So sorry to hear,” a third chimed in.

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria announced that she was expecting baby No. 5 with Alec, 61, in September. “It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” she wrote at the time, while opening up about the last heartbreaking experience they endured. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy,” the yogi continued.

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012, and they share four precious children together: a daughter named Carmen, as well as their three sons, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1.

We’re keeping them in our thoughts during this tough time.