Surprise! Hilaria Baldwin revealed the sex of her fifth baby with Alec Baldwin in the cutest way possible — and drumroll please … it’s a girl!

The yoga instructor, 35, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 11, to share the exciting news not only with her four other children — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months — but with all of her fans as well. “Our little reveal. We are so excited!” Hilaria wrote alongside a clip of each of their little ones holding a baby doll wrapped up in a blanket.

The children then unwrap their dolls, as Carmen realizes hers is wearing pink clothes. “It’s a girl!” she screams with excitement. Check out the footage below!

Fans were of course head over heels for the reveal, as they took to the comment section to respond with nothing but excitement. “Awe so happy for your family! Carmen must be over the moon excited,” one person said. Another added, “This is so beautiful! Such a creative idea. Congratulations!”

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — revealed that they were expecting on September 18. “It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria wrote next to a video of the unborn baby’s heart beating. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

And no surprise here, but when Hilaria’s eldest daughter learned of her pregnancy, she only had one question on her mind. “It is a girl,” because having a sister would “be a relief,” the youngster hilariously said in a clip shared on Instagram. “Too many brothers,” she added. Well it seems little Carmen got her wish!

This incredible news of course comes after Hilaria revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open,” she explained. “What I learned from opening up about losing my pregnancy is that I was so far from being alone. And being silent was just making me weak … even though I was taught that silence was ‘staying strong.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

We are so excited for Hilaria and Alec and wish them nothing but the best!