Now that she has informed all of her fans and followers that she is pregnant with her fifth baby, Hilaria Baldwin is now revealing what her eldest child’s reaction was to the news — and boy is it adorable!

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, to share a clip featuring a conversation she had with her only daughter Carmen about being pregnant again. “I’m gonna have another baby,” the yoga instructor tells the little one in the video. “You are? Are you pregnant?” the youngster, 6, responds. Carmen then asks whether her mom is having twins, to which Hilaria responds, “Just one.”

However, Carmen then proceeds to ask if “it is a girl,” because having a sister would would “be a relief.” “Too many brothers,” she hilariously adds.

“I recorded this to send to Alec [Baldwin] when I told Carmen I was pregnant. Her reaction is so sweet that I wanted to share with you,” the Living Clearly Method author captioned the clip. Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comment section to respond.

“This is so cute! I wish I could give my daughter a baby sister but I don’t think I can handle any more babies!” one person said. Another added, “Your family is the cutest!”

Hilaria and her love, 35, tied the knot in 2012. They currently share four kids — daughter Carmen, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. On September 18, the happy pair revealed the exciting news of their fifth baby. “It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the unborn baby’s heart beating. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders,” Hilaria added.

We are looking forward to seeing how much more joy this newborn brings the Baldwins!