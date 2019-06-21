When it comes to motherhood, Hilaria Baldwin always goes above and beyond to make sure her kids are healthy — even if that means working out with her little ones!

The yoga instructor, 35, is all about sharing workout videos on her Instagram, and some of them involve her children. “I mean these habits are instilled from when we’re young and I love to move now because I started dancing when I was 2, like I’ve been exercising my whole life and I loved it,” Hilaria exclusively told Closer Weekly. ”

“I used to be obsessed with Jane Fonda and Tamilee Webb and Buns of Steel,” Hilaria, who partnered with Tom’s of Maine to promote their all-new Women’s Natural Strength Deodorant, explained. “Since I was little I knew I wanted to be a fitness instructor, so yeah, I think teaching them that if you move, you feel good and it’s not a chore, it’s fun.”

Hilaria and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, share four kids — daughter Carmen, 5, and sons, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. The young mom has always been about working out, even staying active when she can’t make it out to the gym. “I have a daily practice on my Instagram. I do these found moment workouts, where, you know, being a busy mom I don’t always have time to go to the gym for a full hour,” she once told Us Weekly.

“So I will do, you know, five minutes here and two minutes there and three minutes later,” she added, while noting that every little bit adds up. “Those that I put on my Instagram all together can equal a full workout.” Hilaria even finds time to teach yoga classes! It is clear she is one hardworking mother!

Reporting by Diana Cooper

