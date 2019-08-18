It is pretty clear that Hilaria Baldwin is crazy about her kids, and she always makes sure to spend as much time with them as possible — even while at a fire station.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 18, to share a precious photo of her four kids — daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo — standing in front of a fire truck. The yoga instructor simply captioned the snap with a ton of emojis.

Fans were of course gushing over the pic, as they made sure to respond with nothing but positive words. “Adorable. Motherhood is such an amazing privilege … keep enjoying, you blink and they are all grown up,” one person said. Another added, “Your children are utterly precious. Hilaria shares her kids with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. The pair tied the knot in 2012.

This isn’t the first time that the happy couple have had their kids take a photo with public servants — earlier this year, Hilaria, the It’s Complicated star and their children posed for a snap in front of two police officers, so it is pretty clear these little ones are learning to appreciate those who go above and beyond for us all.

Hilaria has been pretty open when it comes to motherhood and how she tackles it — she once discussed how much she puts into making sure her kids are healthy. “I mean these habits are instilled from when we’re young and I love to move now because I started dancing when I was 2, like I’ve been exercising my whole life and I loved it,” Hilaria exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“I used to be obsessed with Jane Fonda and Tamilee Webb and Buns of Steel,” she continued. “Since I was little I knew I wanted to be a fitness instructor, so yeah, I think teaching them that if you move, you feel good and it’s not a chore, it’s fun.” So true!

We can’t wait to see what other adventures Hilaria, Alex and their children get into next!