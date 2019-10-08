Hilaria Baldwin Steps Out for Her First Red Carpet Since Revealing She Is Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Looking good, mama! Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin turned a Monday evening event into date night as they were spotted getting cozy at the New York Philharmonic Fall Gala on October 7. The yoga guru was all smiles as she stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her fifth baby.

The 35-year-old — who, with husband Alec, is already the proud mama of Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months — looked happier than ever as she walked alongside her man for the special event. The longtime pair looked so in love as they smiled and posed for pics on the red carpet.

Hilaria hid a growing baby bump behind a black, ballerina-style ball gown and silver pumps. The “Mom Brain” podcast host accessorized the look with a classic pearl necklace and matching earrings. The Saturday Night Live star, on the other hand, looked very handsome in a classy black tuxedo.

The couple’s outing marks Hilaria’s first red carpet sighting since revealing she and Alec were expecting baby No. 5 on September 18. The fitness instructor shared the incredible news that she was officially pregnant with their fifth child just months after her tragic miscarriage this past April.

“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria proudly gushed alongside a clip the unborn baby’s heart beating at the time of the announcement. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”

While walking the red carpet on Monday night, Hilaria opened up about her fifth pregnancy and gave some updates on how she’s doing so far. “[I feel] s–tty, but I’m OK,” the brunette beauty told Us Weekly. “I’m nauseous, I’m tired and everything, but I’m happy and I’m not going to complain about it because I’m feeling as I should be feeling.”

The Living Clearly Method author also explained that she is currently experiencing morning sickness that lasts “all day,” which really isn’t surprising considering that happened with her four previous babies. “It usually clears up in the next couple of weeks from now,” Hilaria explained. “I’m hoping between a week and a month from now I’ll start feeling better!” Aww!

To see pics from their lovely night out, be sure to scroll through the gallery below!