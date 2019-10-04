Suffering a miscarriage is not easy for anyone. For Hilaria Baldwin, who lost her baby with husband Alec Baldwin earlier this year, it was — and continues to be — one of the most heartbreaking turn of events. Now, just six months after making that announcement, Hilaria is revealing what it is like to be in a difficult position but still come out on top.

“Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” the 35-year-old explained in an Instagram post alongside a photo with Alec. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”

Instagram

Hilaria admitted that people always feel the need to be strong, even when they’re hurting, because that’s what they feel they need to do. However, there is a lot of power in owning your pain. The first thing you have to do is lay down your arms.

“We are taught to be so private with our fertility journeys … that we only share the strength and success … not the challenges,” the yoga instructor said. “We must be ‘strong women,’ silently suffering through any negativity we experience along the way. What I learned from opening up about losing my pregnancy is that I was so far from being alone. And being silent was just making me weak … even though I was taught that silence was ‘staying strong.'”

The last thing that Hilaria would ever be is silent. The simple act of her talking about it is helping more people than she could have ever imagined.

“By choosing to be soft I became vulnerable,” the Spanish beauty said. “And through becoming vulnerable I found the truest strength. Not only within myself, but within our community.”

Even though Hilaria lost her baby, she and Alec didn’t let the terrible news bring them down. On Wednesday, September 18, Hilaria revealed that she’s pregnant with another child and once he or she arrives, it’ll be her fifth kid with Alec.

Hilaria is right. Being vulnerable doesn’t mean that you’re weak!