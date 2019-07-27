Getting in her workout! Hilaria Baldwin always makes some time from her very busy schedule to focus on herself — and she did that once again recently by sharing a fitness video in her underwear.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 26, to post a clip of herself working out in her bathroom in a thong and a sports bra. The yoga instructor uses the sink to keep herself balance throughout the video. “Entire leg workout … fronts, backs, calves and butt!” Hilaria begun the caption. “Also, if you activate your core, it’s great for abs too. 3 sets of 5 of each.”

Hilaria continued, commenting on her trolls before they could attack her. “Yes, I’m in my bathroom, yes, I’m wearing a sports bra and underwear, no, you shouldn’t get offended … unless you never go to the beach,” she said. “My wardrobe choice allows you to see how I’m activating the muscles. Going through the motions of an exercise is good … but doing them with intention and activation will make them so much more effective!”

Hilaria also offered up some tips for all those interested in getting healthy and fit. “Another fun trick that I practice is doing these types of workouts right after a run (which is what I just did here). The cardio gets your [sic] warmed up and this tones on top of all the hard work you already did,” she explained. “For those of you who can’t or hate running, there are SO MANY ways to get your heart rate up. Find one that works for you. Start slow, be consistent, and little by little your lungs and your body will start to love it.”

Fans were loving the tips and the clip, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Thank you!! So appreciate all your videos … they are helpful and very useful,” one person said. Another added, “Have you ever thought of doing a workout dvd ? We would love it if you did.”

Hilaria — who tied the knot with actor Alec Baldwin in 2012 — has four kids, daughter Carmen, 5, and sons, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 1. She also tries to get her little ones involved in the fitness lifestyle. “Since I was little I knew I wanted to be a fitness instructor, so yeah, I think teaching them that if you move, you feel good and it’s not a chore, it’s fun,” she once exclusively told Closer Weekly.

It is so great to see just how above and beyond Hilaria goes to stay healthy and fit!

