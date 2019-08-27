Love-love! They may have been attending Day 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament, but it seems like Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin stole the show with their adorable public display of affection!

The longtime couple were spotted getting super cozy while stepping out for the event on Monday, August 26. The Saturday Night Live star, 61, and the yoga guru, 35, looked happier than ever during their visit to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City.

