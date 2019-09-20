The royals have arrived! On Friday, September 20, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry turned heads when they joined a few A-listers such as Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and James Corden at a friend’s wedding in Rome.

Harry’s younger cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance and the royals looked like they came dressed to kill. The person who was getting married was Misha Nonoo, a notable fashion designer who reportedly set Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan up on their first date.

For the outing, Harry wore a well-fitted black and white suit and his wife got dressed up in a black sheer-topped evening gown that she paired with gold earrings. If you ask us, they looked stunning!

The couple appeared to have left their baby boy, Archie, at home to attend Misha’s wedding with their friends and family. Looks like they’re already getting along with and fully trusting their new nanny!

In August, the couple hired a new babysitter to look after Archie when they’re not at home, and even though Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, loves to look after her new grandson, Harry and Meghan decided that they needed a little bit more help with their first child.

“Harry and Meghan have hired a new nanny, who they describe as amazing in every way,” a source close to the royal family shared to Closer Weekly, and said she’s very qualified for the job. “She’s had years of experience and Archie adores her.”

Meghan and Harry’s new nanny isn’t intimidated by the job either. “Aside from being a pro when it comes to looking after children,” the source said, “she doesn’t buckle under pressure, and her calm and loving nature helps put Meghan at ease.”

It’s good that Meghan has some extra help at home. With a nanny helping her, she’ll be able to balance her work and family life perfectly and have more alone time with her husband. “Meghan is radiant, taking each day one day at a time,” a separate insider previously shared to Elle.

The royal couple must be so happy!