Just three months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, son Archie Harrison, in May, the royal couple has officially nailed down a nanny. According to a royal insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who previously hired two nannies before settling on the third in July — recently told Closer Weekly the royal trio couldn’t be happier with the new choice.

“Harry and Meghan have hired a new nanny, who they describe as amazing in every way,” the source close to the royal family explained, noting that the new nanny has an extensive background in childcare. “She’s had years of experience and Archie adores her.”

The royal insider, however, insisted that the nanny’s skills go much farther “aside from being a pro when it comes to looking after children” for others. “She doesn’t buckle under pressure, and her calm and loving nature helps put Meghan at ease,” the source added.

Besides her few public appearances this summer — including outings at Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and The Lion King premiere — we haven’t seen as much of the gorgeous duchess as we usually do. Since giving birth to Archie, the former Suits actress, 38, has enjoyed a more private summer at their Frogmore Cottage home with her newborn and Harry, 34.

Although it’s hard for Meghan to leave her 3-month-old alone, the source dished that the family’s nanny is making it easier on the new mama. “Meghan’s extremely protective over Archie and the nanny is one of the few people she trusts to leave Archie with,” the insider shared.

The nanny is also already accompanying the Sussexes on their family trips. “She joined Harry and Meghan in France,” the insider said, referring to their vacation at Elton John‘s home in the South of France around mid-August. The source revealed that the nanny “will also be going on their royal tour” to South Africa in fall. Meghan and Harry are expected to visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana while visiting the region with their little bundle of joy.

We’re so happy Meghan and Harry found a great nanny!