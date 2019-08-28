A wonderful tribute. Even though Princess Diana has been gone for 22 years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make sure they keep their child Archie grandma’s memory alive, as they keep a photo of her in the little one’s nursery.

“It was during their first trip to Africa together, shortly after they started dating, that Harry first opened up to Meghan about his mom and the pain he suffered following her death,” a royal insider tells Us Weekly. “He still gets very emotional talking about it. One of the things that first attracted Harry to Meghan was the way her kindness, determination and strength reminded him so much of his mom.”

It should come as no surprise that Harry, 34, wants to keep his mother’s memory alive for his son — after all these years the royal still sees his mom as a major impact on not only his life, but his baby boy’s live too. “Diana was a fantastic mom and very hands-on,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry remembers all the fun times they had as a family — Trips to Thorpe Park, skiing in Europe and much more, and wants to follow in her footsteps when it comes to raising Archie — always being there for him and giving him a loving, normal upbringing.”

“He couldn’t have asked for a better mom and even though she isn’t here today knows she would’ve been proud of him,” the insider added. Prince William‘s little brother also knows that his mom would have been all about his first child.

“Harry thinks about Diana every day. He’s sad his mother won’t ever meet Archie and knows she would’ve absolutely adored him,” a source once told Closer Weekly exclusively. “Diana loved children and would’ve made the most amazing grandmother. She would’ve showered Archie with love and spoiled him with gifts.”

The late Princess of Wales passed away on August 31, 1997, after being involved in a tragic car accident while attempting to flee from paparazzi. She was 36.