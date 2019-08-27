By the looks of her incredible style, it’s no surprise that Meghan Markle loves summer. The beloved Duchess of Sussex — who has laid low this season after giving birth to her first child, Baby Archie, in May — reportedly once blogged about the perfect idea of summertime in her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig.

People recently reported that Meghan, 38, gushed about her ideal summer and listed her favorite things and activities to do in the warm months. The former Suits actress supposedly wrote about her traditions in a 2014 blog post dated June 20 — about three years before she shut the site down in April 2017.

“Sun kissed afternoons, cocktail in hand, surrounded by nothing but the laughter of your closest mates, an Otis Redding playlist, and the whistling breeze of the wind. I’m talking about perfection, people,” Meghan reportedly wrote. “The perfection that comes with summertime. Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list.”

The brunette beauty even gave a nod to her future husband, Prince Harry, as she also mentioned her signature summer drink. “And while I generally opt to whet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup,” she continued. “Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup.” Aww!

“Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!”

Although her summers probably don’t consist of what she used to blog about — including late nights in New York City “likely imbibing some cocktail that’s oddly pink” — she did spend the past few months alongside her newborn son and handsome hubby.

Most recently, Harry, 34, and Meghan traveled to the French city of Nice for a vacation with their 3-month-old little guy. Their trip to the South of France came just two days after they arrived home to London following Meghan’s 38th birthday trip to Ibiza, Spain. The royal trio are also expected to visit Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland before summer concludes.

We can’t wait to see Meghan, Harry and Archie out and about!