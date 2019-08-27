Just months after Prince William and Kate Middleton officially separated from their joint charity with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the royal couple has announced they changed its name. The charitable organization — which was once known as The Royal Foundation — will now be called The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to documents published by Companies House.

News of the split first made headlines in May when it was speculated that the two couples would not longer work together on the joint charity — which was first founded by William, 37, Kate, 38, and Harry, 34, in 2009. It wasn’t until a month later in June when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially confirmed the separation.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the royal family revealed in a statement at the time.

“Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation,” the statement continued. “In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

In July, Harry and Meghan, 38, developed the creation of their new charity. At the time, People reported the new charitable organization was being named Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Fans of the royal family were worried about the relationships between the two brothers and their wives after the royal duos divided their joint “court” at Kensington Palace in the spring. At the time, the palace created one office for William and Kate in addition to another separate space for Meghan and Harry.

While the Cambridges live and work out of Kensington Palace, the former Suits actress and red-haired royal moved their office into Buckingham Palace and have since moved into their Frogmore Cottage home where they are now living with baby Archie.

We hope to see Kate, William, Harry and Meghan working together soon!