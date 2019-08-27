We love a cute royal moment! Kate Middleton looked happier than ever to be in the presence of Queen Elizabeth while sitting alongside the royal monarch during a car ride to Crathie Kirk, a church near Balmoral Castle on Sunday, August 25.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s husband, Prince William, rode in the front seat while she, 38, and her mother-in-law, 93, bonded together in the backseat. The royal couple — who are ending their lavish summer with a trip to the Queen’s residence in Scotland — left their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, at home while attending church service in the early morning.

To see more pics and get more info from Kate and Elizabeth’s outing, scroll through the gallery below!