If there’s one person who has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s backs, it’s most definitely Elton John. The iconic singer took to Twitter on Monday, August 19, to defend the royal couple after many called them out for using a private jet for their recent vacation to and from his private residence in the South of France.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” Elton’s tweet thread began, evoking his longtime friendship with the late Princess Diana. “I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, brought along their 3-month-old son, Archie, and fans were outraged that the threesome would have flown on a private jet since they’re such outspoken environmentalists. This is by far not the first time royals have garnered criticism for not flying commercial, but Elton is here to set the record straight about this instance at least. That includes revealing how he and husband David Furnish took steps to look out for Harry and Meghan’s well-being as well as offset the trip’s environmental impact.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” the “Rocket Man” singer added. “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on almost a daily basis,” Elton’s concluded, calling for people to just leave the prince and the former Suits star alone.

That settles that — at least as far as this Grammy winner is concerned!