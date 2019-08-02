How cool is this?! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka traveled all the way to France to spend some quality time with their best friends Elton John and David Furnish.

Before the foursome — with their kids in tow — arrived to Saint-Tropez, France, to grab lunch at Le Club 55, they spent a few days in Nice. While there, Neil shared a sweet snap of all of them together and said his two pals are like “family” to him.

“Friends. Nay, family. #grateful @davidfurnish @eltonjohn @dbelicious ,” the How I Met Your Mother alum wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. After the post went live, Neil’s fans rushed to the comments section to express how much they love the pic.

“This photo is stunning. So many beautiful souls in one place 😍❤️,” one of his followers wrote. Another hilariously said, “I kind of want to frame this picture and when people ask about it, I’ll say ‘Oh, those are my imaginary Uncles.'” A third added, “This looks like the most amazing summer gathering ever!”

