Beloved TV host James Corden was spotted enjoying some well-deserved time off during a European vacation with wife Julia and their three kids. The Late Late Show with James Corden host took a break from his busy schedule during the first week of July to treat his brood with a lavish getaway filled with shopping, boating and tons of fun.

The couple was first seen soaking up the sights in Portofino, Italy, while out and about shopping without their children — Max, 8; Charlotte, 4; and Carey, 1. The 40-year-old TV personality and his beautiful wife also enjoyed some quality time with friends after taking their vacation to St Tropez, France.

James’ family holiday comes a little over a month after the famed comedian first revealed the news of the Gavin & Stacey reunion special. “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while … We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day,” the dad of three — who plays the role of Neil Smithy in the sitcom — wrote alongside a pic of a script.

Scroll down below to check out pics from James and Julia’s European vacation!