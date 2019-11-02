Halloween may be done and over with, but that doesn’t mean that people still aren’t hoping for a sequel to Hocus Pocus — and original star Bette Midler reveals that she and her costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all for it.

“I heard that it’s going to be fabulous, I hope they hire me because I want to fly again in the worst way,” the iconic singer, 73, told Us Weekly at her annual Hulaween Charity event for the New York Restoration project on Thursday, October 31. In fact, even the Sex and the City alum, 54, recently revealed that she also wants to play her classic witch role again.

“We have all said yes. Now we wait. X,” the actress said in response to a fan who asked about a sequel via Instagram. Sarah also said to another person, that now “we wait for instructions” on how to move forward the project.

Snap/Shutterstock

Other cast members have been open about wanting a sequel in the past, including Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison Watts. “Oh [crystal ball], will there be a #2? ‘Tis time!” the actress captioned an Instagram selfie featuring other costars from the movie.

The original film came out in 1993 — and while it was not a box office hit, it has reeled in a massive cult following. In 2018, the film celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the stars reunited to take a stroll down memory lane. However, Bette — who played head witch Winifred Sanderson — did once admit that it has been some time since she has seen herself in the role.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I do not watch it regularly,” the Grammy winner told People in 2018, adding that she hasn’t watched the film in two decades but decided to view it before its anniversary. “I thought it was so funny! The first time I watched it I was only watching myself. But this time I saw everybody. And I tell ya, those girls in the back — they were going full blast! They were giving me a run for my money. The kids were great, everybody was great!”

We seriously hope all of this comes to fruition!