Soap opera star Katherine Kelly Lang is a natural beauty! The Bold and the Beautiful actress has been captivating audiences on the series since 1987. Just like her character on the show, Katherine is a total fashionista in real life, often sharing gorgeous bikini photos on social media.

In addition to her decades-long arc on The Bold and the Beautiful, the California native also appeared on The Young and the Restless. Katherine has remained incredibly grateful to her fans and costars over the years since landing her iconic role of Brooke Logan.

“I mean, it’s hard to imagine and really to put into words because I’m so grateful to be here for years, to have a job for years,” she shared in a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And I don’t even like calling it a job because it’s more like — it’s like playtime. Something that I really enjoy doing. I love coming to work with all of these people. They’re wonderful.”

Two months later, Katherine underwent surgery after dislocating her ankle and foot. The Emmy nominee shared that she decided to hop off her horse while horseback riding and took a scary tumble.

“At the bottom of the trail, I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2022. “My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90-degree angle to my leg. I pushed it back into place. It was so gross, but I had to do it. Thankfully this happened by a road and a nice stranger called 911. And thankfully I was with my friends who helped with my horse and my spirits.”

After undergoing surgery to have rods, pins and screws put in her ankle, Katherine was on the mend. She returned to work later that month, praising her costars and friends for helping her get around the set with a broken ankle.

In July 2022, Katherine relaxed at Zuma Beach in Malibu with her family. The blonde beauty shared a video montage from her day in the sun with her kids and grandkids. She is a mom to Jeremy Snider, Julian Snider and Zoe Katrina D’Andrea.

“We were all raised in Los Angeles and have all been going to Zuma Beach since we were little,” Katherine captioned the video. “My parents used to take me there and I took my kids and now the grandkids are going to play at the same beach.”

Keep scrolling to see Katherine’s gorgeous bikini photos.