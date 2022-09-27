Some of your favorite stars have worn fierce fashion looks to the beach! Courteney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Candace Cameron Bure and more celebrities over 40 are all about making fun memories in the sun with the ones they love the most. Their bikini photos are truly breathtaking.

Courteney has always been a style and beauty icon since snagging some of her first acting roles in the ‘80s in Misfits of Science and Murder, She Wrote. In 1994, the brunette bombshell joined the cast of Friends. Not only did the show skyrocket her to international stardom but she formed some incredible bonds with her costars. Courteney grew particularly close to Jennifer Aniston, another huge style icon of the ‘90s.

The duo continued their friendship years after the sitcom wrapped in 2004. Jennifer was named the godmother of Courteney’s daughter, Coco, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette. The famous besties have gone on several vacations together over the years to Mexico, snapped photos together hanging out at home and continued to prove that their bond will last a lifetime.

Other notable guest stars on Friends over the years included Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Brooke Shields. Reese has also had an incredible career full of blockbuster hits like Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama. On top of her acting chops, the mom of three launched her own clothing line, Draper James, in 2015. The collection is full of fabulous pieces and gorgeous swimsuits.

In June 2022, Reese modeled some of the swimsuits from her collection after collaborating with Lands’ End. The Oscar winner looked stunning in a variety of silhouettes from a gingham one-piece to a pink bathing suit with a plunging neckline. She isn’t the only A-lister who has ventured into the world of fashion design.

Gossip Girl alum Elizabeth Hurley also launched her own line of beachwear. The collection, called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, reflects the model’s own personal style, with sexy bikinis in a variety of patterns and colors. Elizabeth loves modeling her own swimsuits and revealed some of her workout secrets to maintaining her bikini body.

“I believe in gentle exercise and lots of it,” the English actress told Us Weekly in October 2018. “So, I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don’t like high-impact, high-energy sports. I don’t actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it.”

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of celebrities over the age of 40.