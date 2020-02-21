Pink and Carey Hart’s Family Is Glitter In the Air! See Their Cutest Pics Together

Who wouldn’t want to raise their glass to Pink and Carey Hart‘s amazing family? The two lovebirds are proud parents to their two kids — Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3 — and every day they show them how much love they have to give.

While previously talking to Redbook, Pink, 40, explained being a mom of two has not changed her “bada-s” nature, it has only made her better. “I just feel really proud of this journey,” she said. “I have my two kids with me. I’m working my butt off and feel really focused. I feel, seen and heard and like the things I’m saying and showing are the right things.”

However, the rockstar does admit parenting can be a little “scary” at times, especially when you want your children to grow up and be amazing people. “It’s new territory. I want to raise her to be strong and empowered,” Pink confessed about daughter Willow. “Jameson too. But nobody tells you how to do that or what that looks like day-to-day.”

Luckily, the “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer, can rely on other moms for help. “That’s why I’m so grateful that I’ve found this group of incredible women who can understand these experiences. I never had a group of women friends before, and that’s been the most awesome thing about my 30s,” she said.

The “group of women” the musician is referring to are the friends she’s made at her children’s school. “We moved to this cool farm town and made a lot of friends, so some are teachers and insurance salesmen and writers,” she explained. “Our kids go to school together, and we have sleepovers — and we all like tequila.”

Like every parent, Pink learns something new about her kids every day. Even though Willow is tough like her mom, the “Happy” songstress would like it if her daughter could be a little more emotional.

“Willow won’t cry ever, and it annoys me to no end,” she explained. “One day I had a sit-in at her school because I knew she was upset and she wouldn’t talk to me. I sat down on the pavement and I was like, ‘I’m not moving until you tell me about your feelings, because this is going to be a lifelong conversation for you and me and you have to learn to let me in.'”

“Without batting an eye, she goes, ‘I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours,'” Pink continued. And just like that, she grew even closer to her daughter!

Scroll below to see the cutest pics of Pink and Carey’s kids!