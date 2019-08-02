Moms supporting moms! Just two days after Jessica Simpson was met with major backlash for coloring her 7-year-old daughter’s hair, fellow A-lister Pink decided to step in and defend her in the most epic way possible.

Hoping to make a point, the “Walk Me Home” songstress, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, and shared two photos of her own daughter, 8-year-old Willow Hart, getting her hair dyed.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her 7-year-old get her hair colored. So, we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” Pink hilariously captioned the snapshots along with the hashtags: “Blue hair don’t care,” “Get your own kids,” “Parent police are actually just lonely, sad people,” “I’ll dye your hair too, losers,” and “Oh, look, no comments.”

As many fans know, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer doesn’t hold back when it comes to clapping back at social media trolls — especially the last one! As much as we’d love to be able to leave a comment praising Pink’s parenting, she sadly disabled that feature on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Pink revealed that she was no longer allowing comments to be posted on her Instagram page after much unnecessary backlash over photos she shared of her two kids. She previously warned the haters that she wasn’t going to stand for the mean comments after she announced in April that she was officially done sharing pics of her children on social media.

“I like to share my family. It’s the proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done,” the stunning songstress gushed to Ellen DeGeneres during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. However, Pink explained that the nasty responses ultimately made the decision for her. “I won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it,” she said. “I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

Although she since continued posting about her kids, Pink has yet to enable comments back on her page. You do you, girl!