Pink and Carey Hart’s Daughter Willow Is Full of Personality! See Photos of Her Growing Up

Becoming a mom has been so rewarding for Pink! The hitmaker and her husband, Carey Hart, first became parents in 2011 when their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, was born. She has developed musical talents and a bright personality of her own, which has been showcased in videos and photos on social media over the years.

From very early on, Willow’s passion for music was evident to her parents. In a May 2016 interview with Good Morning America, Pink described how her daughter did not hold back from sharing her opinions about her music.

“I know everybody with kids says this — that their kid is their barometer of cool — but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen,” the Grammy winner shared at the time.

The family expanded once more in December 2016 with the arrival of son Jameson Moon Hart. In January 2017 after the songstress brought her little one home, she threw Willow a “Big Sister Party.” They celebrated with a cake and balloons and snapped several pictures of the happy big sis smiling for the cameras with her baby brother.

While she couldn’t imagine her life without her children, Pink initially did not have plans to start a family.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom,” she revealed during a May 2021 interview on Today. “I didn’t not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my list of to-dos.”

Once Willow came into her life, her whole perspective on having children shifted immensely.

“I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body.’ It’s truly how it feels,” she explained.

In October 2018, the mother-daughter duo covered “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. The music video started off with an adorable exchange between Pink and Willow that was caught on camera.

“I think you’re fun,” the proud mom told her talented daughter before they began to sing. “I’m glad I had you.”

Fans loved the duet so much and waited to see what the pair would do next. In February 2021, they collaborated once again on the song “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The “Try” singer shared that while she was excited that the pop anthem went No. 1 on the Top 50 chart in Belgium, Willow was rather unphased.

“She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” the songwriter shared during a May 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’”

