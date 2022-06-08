Pink Has Undergone an Epic Style Evolution! See Photos of the Singer’s Stunning Transformation

Stealing the show at red carpet events and performances is something Pink is no stranger to. Her iconic look has undergone an incredible transformation since she kickstarted her solo career in 2000. Photos of the singer’s epic fashion evolution will blow you away!

Born Alecia Beth Moore in 1979, the songwriter began performing around her home state of Pennsylvania as a teen under her childhood nickname, Pink. After a brief stint in an R&B group called Choice, she released her first single, “There You Go,” in 2000. It was just the beginning of her takeover of the R&B, rock and pop genres.

The “Try” singer has had numerous hits that have smashed records on the Billboard charts, flooded the airwaves and earned her millions of fans all over the world. On top of being a hitmaker, the superstar also became a mom. She and husband Carey Hart, who wed in 2006, are proud parents of daughter Willow and son Jameson. The couple has been very vocal about facing their fair share of ups and downs but has proven that their love is strong enough to get through anything.

Though becoming a mom was not initially in her plans, the “Lady Marmalade” singer is extremely happy that she decided to expand her family.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom,” she admitted in a May 2021 interview on Today. “I didn’t not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my list of to-dos.”

Everything changed for Pink when she gave birth to her first child in June 2011.

“I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body.’ It’s truly how it feels,” she continued.

Jameson arrived in December 2016. After giving birth for the second time, Pink embarked on her Beautiful Trauma tour in 2017. That year, she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. It was then that she gave a powerful speech about never changing who you are after her daughter shared that she felt she looked “like a boy with long hair.”

“So baby girl, we don’t change,” the mom of two said during the speech. “We take the gravel and a shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”

Keep scrolling to see Pink’s transformation through photos over the years.