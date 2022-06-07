On top of being an incredible vocalist, Pink is also a style icon. The “So What” singer is all about creating special moments for her fans at her shows and showing them glimpses into her life at home with her two kids, Willow and Jameson, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart. In her downtime, lounging by the pool in her fabulous bikinis is one of her favorite things to do.

Pink has had so many memorable red carpet moments over the years. Her fashion sense is equally as cool when she’s in the studio or spending time with her family. The superstar’s positivity and encouragement of others has proven how beautiful she is both inside and out.

In 2017 while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, the vocalist shared a powerful message about body positivity after her daughter made a comment about lacking self-confidence.

The conversation led Pink to share a PowerPoint presentation with Willow full of photos of androgynous rock stars who have owned their looks for decades. The “Try” singer wanted to instill a lesson in her little one, to never change herself for anyone.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” she said during the speech. “We take the gravel in the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

On top of being a total rockstar when it comes to teaching meaningful life lessons, Pink starred in the Amazon Prime documentary Pink: All I Know So Far in 2021. She showed fans an inside look at her life on tour while juggling motherhood.

“Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while, there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms,” she told People in May 2021. “You just keep going. I’m just thinking about: ‘Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?'”

Just like their famous mom, Willow and Jameson have both developed their own sense of style. In an October 2012 interview with Elle, the songstress shared that Stella McCartney was her “No. 1 favorite designer in the world.” She has never held back from wearing what she wants and has taught her children to be the same way.



