Pink and Carey Hart Found 'True Love' With Each Other!

After more than 16 years of marriage, Pink and Carey Hart have proven that finding true love is possible. Though they have been very public about going through ups and downs in their relationship, the duo have always found their way back to each other.

The “So What” singer and the tattoo shop owner first met in 2001 at the Summer X Games. At the time, Carey was competing as a professional motocross racer. The pair were instantly drawn to each other and began dating. In 2002, he appeared in her music video for the song “Just Like a Pill.” They briefly split in 2003 before rekindling their romance.

In 2005, the Grammy winner proposed to Carey during his race at the Pro 250 Class in California. She held up a sign asking, “Will You Marry Me?” When the racer failed to stop his bike to answer the question, Pink wrote, ​​”Serious!” Carey accepted the proposal, and the couple tied the knot in 2006 in a gorgeous ceremony in Costa Rica. After two years of marriage, Pink announced that the pair had split in a 2008 post on her website.

“I wanted to reach out personally to all my fans/friends out there in the world,” she wrote. “First and foremost, thank you for all of your support and love, it means a lot to me right now. The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger or fighting.”

The songwriter reached out to Carey to appear in her 2009 music video for “So What.” Soon after, they got back together. Pink shared in a 2010 Instagram Story that attending marriage counseling is what saved their relationship.

“It’s the only reason that we’re still together,” she said. “I think partners, after a long time — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — you just speak two different languages.”

Pink and Carey welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow, in June 2011. Their son, Jameson, was born in December 2016. They have since hit several red carpet events as a family and shown off their sweet bond on social media. In January 2021, the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary with touching Instagram tributes.

“15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off,” she captioned several photos of the couple. “What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahaha. I love you and I love our family.”

