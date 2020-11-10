Pink and Carey Hart’s Home Is a Funhouse! Take a Tour of the Couple’s Santa Barbara Home

In case you needed another reason to love Pink and Carey Hart, you’ve got to see photos inside the couple’s California home. The “So What” songstress and the former professional motorcycle racer live in a colorful and unique mansion in Santa Barbara.

Pink and Carey, who tied the knot in 2006, purchased their home in the Santa Ynez Valley area in 2013. According to the Independent, the lovebirds wanted a quieter life out of the spotlight with their two kids, Willow and Jameson.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress’ abode is extremely one-of-a-kind as it boasts eye-catching blue walls on the exterior. A bright white porch also wraps around the entirety of the home, which sits on acres of land and has tons of living space.

The luxurious mansion is fitted with enough bedrooms for Pink and Carey, as well as their two kiddos. The house also includes guest bedrooms, an open-concept kitchen, various living rooms, entertainment areas and more.

The Grammy Award winner and the freestyle motocross star’s backyard is the perfect place for daughter Willow and son Jameson to make memories. The outdoors features a humungous pool, a spa, a separate patio area and endless grass to run around on.

One of the best parts of Pink’s home is that it includes over 18 acres of vineyards. The “What About Us” performer was inspired to buy the property after she got into the business of wine-making years ago. She has since created a label, Two Wolves, which was first released in 2018.

When she’s not working on her business or writing new songs, Pink loves spending time at home with Carey and their adorable children. It doesn’t hurt that the professional dancer absolutely adores living in her enviable dwelling.

“It looks like Dr. Seuss threw up,” she joked with the Independent of the vivid color choices, noting they made the residence even more special since they’ve moved in. “All in all, this is the best that this property has looked since we got here,” she gushed. “We’ve put a lot of heart and soul into this place.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Pink and Carey's house!