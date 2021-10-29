Heidi Klum never shies away from showing love to husband Tom Kaulitz on social media. The Making the Cut host and her husband were officially married in a secret ceremony in February 2019. After a lavish second ceremony for their friends and family in Capri, Italy, that summer, the pair seem to have a bond that is stronger than ever.

​​”I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it’s beautiful when you get that back from your partner,” Heidi, 48, said in a May 2021 interview. “And it’s the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with.”

Tom rose to fame in the early 2000s as the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel. His twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, is the group’s lead singer. With hits like “Ready, Set, Go!” and “Monsoon,” the band gained notoriety and toured all over the world. Tokio Hotel beat out Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus to bring home the Best New Artist award at the 2008 MTV VMAs.

Shutterstock

Tom and Bill moved from Germany to Los Angeles in 2010. Tom married model Ria Sommerfield in 2015. He filed for divorce a year later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They were officially divorced in late 2018 after Tom had already begun dating Heidi.

Heidi was married twice before, first to hairdresser Ric Pipino until 2002. She married singer Seal in 2005. Seal adopted Heidi’s oldest daughter, Leni, whose biological father is businessman Flavio Briatore. Leni revealed in a 2020 interview with Vogue that she loves stealing stepdad Tom’s clothes.

“I don’t think she really likes anything in my closet,” Heidi said during the interview with her mini-me. “She prefers Tom’s things. They are just cooler than mine.”

Heidi and Tom confirmed their relationship when they stepped out for a red carpet appearance at 2018’s amfAR Gala in Cannes. That same year, they took their relationship one step further, dressing up as Princess Fiona and Shrek at Heidi’s annual Halloween bash.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2018 with a sweet Instagram picture. Heidi and Seal also have three children together: Henry, Johan and Lou. Tom made sure all of Heidi’s children were involved in the breakfast-in-bed proposal on Christmas Eve.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” Heidi gushed to Us Weekly in 2018. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

Whether it’s posting a steamy shower video singing “Into the Uknown” from Frozen 2 or taking lavish European vacations, Heidi and Tom’s chemistry is off the charts. Several of Heidi’s topless Instagram photos were taken by Tom, who is nearly 17 years her junior.