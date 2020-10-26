Heidi Klum Goes Sightseeing With Her 4 Kids During Family Vacation in Berlin, Germany

Heidi Klum enjoyed a fun day of sightseeing with her four kids, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou, during a family vacation in Berlin, Germany. The America’s Got Talent star was all smiles during her rare outing with her entire brood on Sunday, October 25.

Heidi, 47, looked super fashionable as she stepped out with her youngsters in an all-black ensemble that featured comfy joggers, a sweater, a trendy leather jacket, beanie and chunky boots. The supermodel’s daughters, 16-year-old Leni and 11-year-old Lou, wore very similar but much more colorful outfits for their long day around the European city.

As for Henry, 15, and Johan, 13, Heidi’s sons looked all grown up their luxury-brand clothing. The Project Runway alum’s mom, Erna Klum, also joined the famous family for their afternoon adventure.

Aside from visiting monumental landmarks around Berlin and shopping at the historical market square Gendarmenmarkt, Heidi and her kiddos had a blast during their day-long outing. They were spotted eating some ice cream following a dinner in Berlin, as well as taking their family’s beloved dog, Anton, on a walk.

According to Instagram, Heidi and her little ones are in town celebrating the release of husband Tom Kaulitz‘s new single “Durch den Monsun 2020” with his band, Tokio Hotel. The TV star uploaded a cute pic of her hubby, his brother, Bill Kaulitz, and their bandmates ahead of their new performance on Late Night Berlin.

“This evening,” Heidi wrote in German alongside heart emojis via Instagram on Monday, October 26. The proud wife had her arms draped around Tom’s shoulders as they geared up for the exciting achievement.

Since Tom, 31, came into Heidi’s life, she’s never seemed happier or more in love. Not only is she thrilled to have a devoted and caring partner, but the Making the Cut star feels lucky to have the “Love Who Loves You Back” artist as a doting stepdad to her children. She shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore and Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal.

Following their February 2019 nuptials, Heidi and Tom revealed that “so far,” everything was going well in terms of their new life at home. “I think it’s working out pretty good,” the handsome hunk gushed to Us Weekly in September 2019.

The former Sports Illustrated model said transitioning into a family of six was easy because the “kids adore Tom,” she told UK’s Closer magazine in March 2019.

