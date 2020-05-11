Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

Precious moments. Heidi Klum posted a rare family photo to Instagram. “Mother’s Day breakfast in bed,” the supermodel, 46, captioned a photo of herself with sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13, as well as her 10-year-old daughter, Lou.

Heidi shares the darling trio with ex-husband Seal. She also has a 16-year-old daughter named Helene, nicknamed Leni, from a previous relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

From the looks of it, Leni wasn’t having breakfast with the rest of her family. However, Heidi was still all smiles as her children fed her pancakes with fresh fruit, powdered sugar and Nutella.

We suspect Heidi’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was not only responsible for orchestrating the meal, but also for snapping the memorable photograph. After all, the lovebirds, who secretly tied the knot in February 2019, are constantly showing each other love.

To celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, Heidi posted a heartfelt video of her hubby serenading her. “Time flies,” the Project Runway alum captioned the clip. “I love you, Tom.” In the background, the German musician, 30, can be seen strumming an acoustic guitar in the pair’s bedroom decorated with red heart balloons.

As much as Heidi enjoys her man’s talents nowadays, the blonde beauty previously admitted she hadn’t heard of Tom’s music and his band, Tokio Hotel, before they began dating. “No, no. I didn’t [know them] then,” Heidi explained while attending the 2020 amfAR gala in New York City in February. “I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany.”

Since then, Heidi assured she is all “caught up now” on Tom’s discography. On top of his successful career, Tom is also a terrific parent to Heidi’s children. “The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” a source told U.K.’s Closer magazine ahead of the pair’s nuptials. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”

Heidi knew that Tom was The One very early on. “We met in February 2018 — and honestly I would have married him that day, probably!” she told the outlet. “I was surprised when he asked, but I was kind of thinking it was going to go that way because we just clicked.”

How sweet! We look forward to seeing more moments from Heidi and Tom’s happy, blended family soon.