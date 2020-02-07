Considering she’s already married to Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum has no reason to lie about not always being the biggest fan of her husband’s band, Tokio Hotel. In fact, she hilariously admitted he wasn’t really on her radar musically before they tied the knot in August 2019.

“No, no. I didn’t [know them] then,” Heidi, 46, confessed while attending the 2020 amfAR gala in New York City on Wednesday, February 5. “I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Project Runway alum recalled meeting the 30-year-old hunk’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, “a few years ago” when he “participated on” Germany’s Next Top Model. “His twin brother did a stage dive and all my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd,” she explained. “So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day.”

Now that the couple has been together long enough, the German supermodel — who is the proud mom of kids Helene, 15, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — told the outlet she had “a lot of catching up to do” with Tom’s music but is finally all “caught up now.”

As Heidi warmed up to Tom’s alternative rock hits over the years, he also stepped into unchartered territory as the German musician took on the role of stepfather. Although parenting four young children can get extremely overwhelming, Heidi gushed her kids couldn’t love Tom more.

Snorlax / MEGA

“So far, so good,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who first met the “Love Who Loves You Back” singer on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model in February 2018, shared with Us Weekly in September 2019. “I think it’s working out pretty good.” So sweet!

Heidi has also opened up about her relationship with Tom on other occasions. Prior to getting married at their romantic, Italian wedding last summer, Heidi — who previously wed Tom in a secret ceremony in February 2019 — adorably revealed that her children couldn’t wait to watch her walk down the aisle.

“The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” she previously shared with the U.K.’s Closer magazine. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”