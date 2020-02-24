Ooh, la la! Heidi Klum seemingly celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. The Germany’s Next Topmodel star shared a video of the handsome rocker serenading her one year after they tied the knot.

“Time flies,” the 46-year-old beauty captioned the Instagram clip written in German on Monday, February 24. “I love you, Tom.” In the video, the 30-year-old hunk can be seen playing his acoustic instrument next to the blonde beauty in their bedroom, which was filled with red heart balloons.

Fans couldn’t help but marvel over their loving relationship in the comments of the post. “My most sincere congratulations for my beloved and wonderful couple! I wish you a lot of love, happiness and mutual understanding!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “That’s so cute and beautiful! Celebrate this day again and again.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I love you two together so much!”

The lovebirds “secretly” tied the knot on February 22, 2019, according to reports, which was exactly one year after the couple first met. However, months following their low-key nuptials, the Project Runway alum — who is the proud mom of kids Helene, 15, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — threw a lavish second celebration. At the time, the couple seemed over the moon as they honored their marriage with a second wedding in Capri, Italy, in early August.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Prior to the pair’s wedding ceremonies, Heidi revealed her children couldn’t wait for Tom to become their stepdad. “The kids adore Tom,” she told UK’s Closer magazine in March 2019. “They can’t wait for the wedding!”

The doting mom of four even dished she fell so fast for Tom, she “honestly would have married him that day” when they first met years ago.

We hope Heidi and Tom have the best anniversary ever!