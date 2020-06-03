Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz Can Make Anyone Believe in Love! See Their Cutest Pics Together

Lovebirds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz make such a cute couple, and they prove it constantly by sharing sweet photos together! In May 2018, they made their first red carpet appearance as a duo at the Cannes amfAR Gala after they started dating in March of that same year.

Heidi looked gorgeous in a white beaded gown and Tom looked equally amazing in an all-black suit. The pair didn’t leave each other’s side for the whole evening and by the end of the night, Heidi went Instagram official with a sweet photo. She captioned the post with black and white heart emojis.

But with the new relationship came some unpleasant backlash. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Heidi told InStyle in July 2018 about her 17-year age gap with the musician. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise,” the Project Runway alum added. “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Heidi and Tom could care less what their haters have to say. The duo made their love official in February 2019 when they got married aboard the Christina O yacht in Capri, Italy. Since then, the lovers have shared a ton of romantic photos together on social media. “Late start to my day,” Heidi captioned an Instagram snap of Tom holding her in bed shortly after their nuptials. “I love, you, Tom.” In March, the German fashion designer also told The Sun, it feels like she has a “partner for the first time.”

“If I have troubles or I’m trying to figure something out, he’s an amazing listener and it’s just amazing to have a partner. I’m just a much ­happier person,” she gushed.

Now, the duo are focused on making each other happy and being great role models for the Victoria Secret Angel’s four kids — Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — from previous relationships.

“So far, so good,” Heidi told Us Weekly in September 2019 about how her children feel about Tom. “I think it’s working out pretty good.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Heidi’s cutest pics with Tom!