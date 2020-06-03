Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Were Lovers at First Sight! Inside the Couple’s Hot and Heavy Romance

If you’re wondering why Heidi Klum has such a big smile on her face nowadays, it’s most likely thanks to her handsome husband, Tom Kaulitz. The happy couple have been showing off their hot and heavy romance ever since they began dating in March 2018.

The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel singer proved they’re more in love than ever when they tied the knot in February 2019, followed by a second celebration in Italy just months later in August. Although Heidi was previously married to Seal from 2005 to 2014 and Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, she revealed how she knew Tom was her one true love.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she gushed to People in September. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Not only did Tom completely sweep Heidi off her feet, but the proud wife revealed he also effortlessly filled in as a stepdad to her four kids, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou. While chatting with UK’s Closer magazine ahead of her Italian ceremony in March 2019, Heidi dished how excited her children were about her relationship with the “Love Who Loves You Back” singer.

“The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” she marveled at the time. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”

Heidi even gave an update on her famous family following their highly publicized nuptials. As she attended the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards in September, the blonde beauty said things were going “so far, so good” in terms of blending her brood with her new beau. “I think it’s working out pretty good,” she told Us Weekly.

News of Heidi and Tom’s magical love story comes as no surprise considering she’s constantly sharing sweet photos of them on her social media. This past April, the doting mom of four posted the most heartwarming video of her and Tom dancing with the caption, “My favorite dance partner.”

