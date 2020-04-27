Aww! Heidi Klum‘s husband, Tom Kaulitz, knows how to put a smile on the supermodel’s face. Heidi, 46, shared a sweet video on Instagram of Tom, 30, holding her tightly while they danced the afternoon away.

In the heartwarming clip, the pair looked like they didn’t have a care in the world. They kept their eyes on each other while they tried their best not to step on the other one’s foot. “My favorite dance partner,” Heidi captioned the video on Sunday, April 26. Plus, the best part about her post was what happened at the end.

As soon as Tom stopped twirling his wife around in front of their dogs, he pulled the Project Runway alum in for a big kiss. “And then the dogs wanted to join in … LOL You two are so cute here!” one fan commented on the video. Another said, “You are so happy together. That’s wonderful,” and a third added, “What I wouldn’t do for a love like this?”

Heidi and Tom got married in 2019 after one year of dating. Although the pair don’t have any kids together, the fashionista’s four children — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — have really warmed up to the Tokio Hotel musician.

“So far, so good,” the blonde bombshell gushed about her little ones’ approval at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. “I think it’s working out pretty good.” Tom has also gotten to know Heidi’s brood pretty well. When the rocker’s not busy, he likes to teach his wife’s children how to play guitar.

“Of course that goes with it,” he gushed. “I’m a full-time musician, and I’m doing music all day long. So yeah, that’s part of it.” Although Tom is the fashion icon’s third husband, you can bet he’s going to stay for the long haul.

“It’s like I have a partner for the first time,” Heidi told The Sun in March. “If I have troubles or I’m trying to figure something out, he’s an amazing listener and it’s just amazing to have a partner. I’m just a much ­happier person.” Now that’s true love!