Heidi Klum Is Such a Loving Mom to Her 4 Kids! See the TV Star’s Rare Family Photos

Just because Heidi Klum doesn’t post a ton about her kids, doesn’t mean they don’t mean the world to her. Between sharing photos of her iconic Hollywood career or showing off her hot marriage with husband Tom Kaulitz, it’s super rare when the proud mom posts pics of her four children, Leni, Johan, Henry and Lou.

The Project Runway alum first became the doting mama of her brood when she welcomed her eldest daughter, Leni, with ex Flavio Briatore in 2004. The beloved fashion designer expanded her family when she married ex-husband Seal in 2005. The former couple’s son Henry arrived shortly after tying the knot, followed by son Johan in 2006 and daughter Lou in 2009.

Throughout her time raising her kiddos, Heidi has learned a lot about motherhood. While previously chatting with Popsugar, the America’s Got Talent star revealed the biggest lesson she taught herself as a parent.

“There is no book that tells you exactly how it [motherhood] is,” she explained. “You have to just be free, roll with it, and learn as you go. You always have to do what your gut tells you. It’s about doing what you think is the right thing to do in all situations, and I think as moms, we’re always trying to just do our best.”

Now that her kiddos are getting older, however, Heidi’s challenges are much different. Considering her three eldest kids are already teenagers, the Making the Cut star is gearing up for the day when her children start dating and moving on with their lives. For now, though, Heidi said she’s focusing on bringing up strong individuals.

“It’s definitely a learning curve,” she told Us Weekly in November 2018. “So for me, it’s getting used to figuring out who they are as a person … I’m learning as I’m doing.”

Luckily, Heidi has the help of her handsome husband Tom. Since the lovebirds secretly tied the knot in February 2019, the Tokio Hotel frontman has filled in as the loving stepdad to Leni, Johan, Henry and Lou.

Prior to walking down the aisle, Heidi gave fans an idea of what her brood thought of her beau. “The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” she previously gushed to UK’s Closer magazine. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the rare photos Heidi has shared of her kids!