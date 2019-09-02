Project Runway star Heidi Klum is so in love with her new husband, Tom Kaulitz! On Sunday, September 1, she threw Tom and his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, a fun party in honor of their 30th birthday and the best part is that she caught the whole thing on camera.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy 30th Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the 46-year-old supermodel adorably captioned a clip of her hubby and Bill blowing out the candles on their birthday cake.

The party appeared to go into the wee hours of the morning, and if it was anything like Tom’s bachelor party that Bill threw for him in early July, then it must have been a lot of fun. “I threw my Brother a three day vegas bachelor party with all his best friends,” Tom’s sibling wrote via Instagram at the time. “Jets, Helicopters, Dune Buggies, Bachelor Suites, Night Clubs, Paint Ball, Day Pools, Gambling, Top Golf, Limos, No sleep, Too much fun … how did we fit all that in??? Glad we made it back in one piece 🤪 Big wedding next! Can’t wait for it — Love You ❤️ @tomkaulitz.”

After the bachelor party, Tom and Heidi got married aboard a yacht in Italy on Saturday, August 3, after they “secretly” exchanged their vows in February. “He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she previously told People. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Heidi has no doubts in her mind that Tom isn’t the right guy for her. She’s apparently been telling all of closest family members and friends that “she’s finally found her soulmate.”

“She can’t stop talking about how she and Tom are perfect for each other. They’re incredibly compatible,” a source previously told UK’s Closer magazine. “She’s really never met anyone like Tom before and she’s not about to let him get away.”

Heidi’s got herself a keeper!