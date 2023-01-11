Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.

Angela, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, knows a thing or two about turning heads on the red carpet. At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles in October 2022, the American Horror Story alum stole the show in a metallic purple Moschino gown. The pleated details and peplum silhouette looked incredible on the star.

Angela is looking to win her second Golden Globe. She first brought home the prize in 1993 after portraying Tina Turner in the biographical film What’s Love Got to Do With It? The competition is stiff this year in the Best Supporting Actress category with Jamie Lee Curtis among the nominees.

The same is the case when it comes to the Best Actress race. Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Michelle Williams are standouts in the drama category. Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh are among the nominees in the musical and comedy category. The list of stars expected to hit the red carpet doesn’t end there!

Over on the TV side, Kevin Costner received a nomination for ​​Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama category for his work on Yellowstone. He won his first Golden Globe in 1991 for directing Dances With Wolves. While the star is a fan of wearing snazzy suits with sunglasses to big Hollywood events, he has switched up his signature look a few times over the years.

At the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March 2022, The Bodyguard actor wore a classic black tuxedo during the ceremony. At the Vanity Fair afterparty, Kevin changed into a white tuxedo jacket and ditched his sunglasses. The film icon always has a gorgeous date by his side to support him, his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Another A-list couple who never fails to rock elegant ensembles at award shows is Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder. The Best Actress in a Limited Series nominee recently sported a gown with pal George Clooney’s face on it at the Kennedy Center Honors. Fans are eager to see what she wears to the Golden Globes to top that look!

Scroll to see what Hollywood’s biggest stars wore to the 2023 Golden Globes.