Talk about enviable twinning! Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni wished her supermodel mom a Happy 48th Birthday while sharing a photo showing how much she is her mom’s total mini-me.

The stunning 17-year-old shared an Instagram snapshot of the two posing nearly cheek to cheek, while giving the camera their best model gazes. Their caramel hair was styled in the same soft, long waves, as the mother and daughter showed off their flawless complexions.

Heidi looked remarkably wrinkle-free as she cozied up next to her first-born child. The America’s Got Talent judge proved in a series of March Instagram selfies in nearly the same pose that her skin really is that perfect, as Heidi noted in the caption that there was “#nofilter” and “#noretouching” done to the snapshots.

Photo Courtest Heidi Klum/Instagram

Leni shared in the birthday tribute how close she is to her mom with the heartfelt caption, “BEST FRIENDS BIRTHDAY !! I LOVE YOU MAMA.” Heidi sweetly responded in the comments by telling Leni “I ❤️U.” Leni also shared a precious throwback photo of when she was a baby, with young mom Heidi smiling next to her little one.

Photo Courtest Leni Klum/Instagram

The gorgeous teen has recently followed in her mom’s footsteps into the world of modeling. Leni burst onto the scene with a bang, appearing on the January 2021 cover of German Vogue alongside her famous mom in her first major assignment.

Heidi let Leni take center stage though, as she stood slightly behind her daughter and planted a kiss on her cheek. The mother and daughter matched in colorful Versace pantsuits, as Leni looked straight into the camera with total confidence in her modeling ability.

The teen is Heidi’s oldest child, whose biological father is 71-year-old Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The supermodel split from the former Formula One racing executive during her pregnancy, and ended up meeting singer Seal, 58, before giving birth to Leni.

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 through 2014. The “Kiss from a Rose” singer ended up formally adopting Leni when she was 5 years old. The former couple went on to have three children, sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, as well as 11-year-old daughter Lou. Heidi is now wed to 31-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.