Can you believe Heidi Klum‘s eldest daughter, Leni, is 16 years old?! The former Project Runway host celebrated her gorgeous teenager’s 16th trip around the sun by sharing a rare throwback of the mother-daughter duo.

“Happy sweet 16 Leni,” Heidi, 46, captioned a super cute snap of her and the beautiful birthday girl from back in the day. “My kind ❤️loving ❤️smart ❤️ funny ❤️ beautiful Leni. I am proud to be your mom.”

In the pic, the beloved supermodel is all smiles with her little girl as they sported matching lace and jewel-embellished ensembles. The adorable youngster stuck her tongue out and looked happier than ever as she posed for the photo with her famous mama.

Fans marveled over the heartwarming moment as they wished Leni a happy birthday in the comments section of Heidi’s post. “OMG how sweet!” one user wrote, while another added, “Happy birthday, dear Leni! Wishing her all the best wishes.” A third fan wrote, “I wish her a beautiful birthday!!! There are not many moms like you, Heidi!”

Now that Leni is getting older, fans are dying to know if she’s planning to pursue a career in Hollywood like her mom. The Making the Cut star dished while Leni is becoming “her own little person,” she does show interest in fashion and entertainment.

While chatting with People in early April, Heidi — who shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore and kids Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with ex-husband Seal — revealed all of her children have been exposed to her career because they’ve “been coming to set their whole entire life.”

However, Leni seems to be the most fascinated by her mom’s iconic run as a supermodel and TV star. “The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni,” she explained.

“She just started where she said, ‘Okay, move over. Let me take this over,’” she sweetly recalled, adding, “It’s definitely a ruthless business. It’s also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992.”

Whether Leni actually chooses to test out her skills in Hollywood or not, Heidi said her little girl “has to do her own thing” in life — and the same goes for her younger kiddos as well. “I’ve never pushed [my kids] to do anything,” she added.

We can’t wait to watch Leni grow up to be like her mama!